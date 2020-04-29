Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $175.96 after LH shares went down by -1.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE:LH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $175.96, with the high estimate being $215.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $182.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $178.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] is sitting at 4.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.09. Its Return on Equity is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.55 and P/E Ratio of 21.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has 97.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.02 to 196.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.