Las Vegas Sands Corp.[LVS] stock saw a move by 5.31% on Tuesday, touching 3.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LVS shares recorded 681.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock could reach median target price of $61.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock additionally went up by 14.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LVS stock is set at -31.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LVS shares showcased -23.91% decrease. LVS saw 74.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.30 compared to high within the same period of time.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.96, with the high estimate being $73.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $61.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at 30.30% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.21. Its Return on Equity is 35.10%, and its Return on Assets is 8.40%. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 247.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 245.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.52 and P/E Ratio of 17.82. These metrics all suggest that Las Vegas Sands Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 681.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.30 to 74.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 7.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.