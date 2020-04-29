Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] stock went up by 4.49% or 1.45 points up from its previous closing price of 32.29. The stock reached $33.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LEG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 25.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

LEG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $34.55, at one point touching $32.98. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -39.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 55.42 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -18.93% after the recent low of 22.03.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LEG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.74, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.46. Its Return on Equity is 26.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 166.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.30 and P/E Ratio of 13.68. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has 135.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.03 to 55.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.