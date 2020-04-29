Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] stock went up by 9.17% or 4.16 points up from its previous closing price of 45.36. The stock reached $49.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 23.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

LEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $49.78, at one point touching $47.62. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -30.62%. The 52-week high currently stands at 71.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.06% after the recent low of 25.42.

Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lennar Corporation [LEN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give LEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.52, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lennar Corporation [LEN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lennar Corporation [LEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 14.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.99.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.06 and P/E Ratio of 7.88. These metrics all suggest that Lennar Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] has 301.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.42 to 71.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lennar Corporation [LEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lennar Corporation [LEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.