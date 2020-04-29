Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] shares went higher by 9.53% from its previous closing of 87.42, now trading at the price of $95.75, also adding 8.33 points. Is MAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.21 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 268.42M float and a 9.41% run over in the last seven days. MAR share price has been hovering between 153.39 and 46.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.79, with the high estimate being $148.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 116.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Marriott International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 25.26. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 319.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.