MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] gained by 3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $2.56 price per share at the time. MEI Pharma Inc. represents 105.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 268.95M with the latest information.

The MEI Pharma Inc. traded at the price of $2.56 with 1.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MEIP shares recorded 1.61M.

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MEIP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.56, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -94.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.19. Its Return on Equity is -71.30%, and its Return on Assets is -43.50%. These metrics suggest that this MEI Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33. MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.84.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] has 105.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 268.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 3.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 255.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.