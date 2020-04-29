Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went up by 2.71% or 4.6 points up from its previous closing price of 169.81. The stock reached $174.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MSFT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

MSFT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $175.67, at one point touching $169.39. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -8.54%. The 52-week high currently stands at 190.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 30.85% after the recent low of 119.01.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $174.32, with the high estimate being $210.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $190.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $169.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is sitting at 4.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at 36.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.68. Its Return on Equity is 42.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.90%. These metrics all suggest that Microsoft Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.90 and P/E Ratio of 30.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 7.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1307.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.01 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.