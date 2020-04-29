NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] stock went up by 1.83% or 0.37 points up from its previous closing price of 20.22. The stock reached $20.59 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NCR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 17.66% in the period of the last 7 days.

NCR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.1885, at one point touching $19.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -42.60%. The 52-week high currently stands at 35.87 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.61% after the recent low of 10.55.

NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NCR Corporation [NCR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NCR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.59, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NCR Corporation [NCR] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NCR Corporation [NCR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NCR Corporation [NCR] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.06. Its Return on Equity is 64.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that NCR Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NCR Corporation [NCR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 269.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.13 and P/E Ratio of 6.42. These metrics all suggest that NCR Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NCR Corporation [NCR] has 129.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.55 to 35.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 6.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NCR Corporation [NCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NCR Corporation [NCR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.