The share price of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] inclined by $1.80, presently trading at $1.89. The company’s shares saw 89.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.00 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NEX jumped by 17.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.6500 compared to +0.2800 of all time high it touched on 04/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 68.75%, while additionally dropping -82.97% during the last 12 months. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.16. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.27% increase from the current trading price.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.89, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 155.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 293.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 11.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.