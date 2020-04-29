NN Inc. [NNBR] saw a change by 0.65% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.11. The company is holding 42.08M shares with keeping 41.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 131.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -73.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -68.07%, trading +131.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 42.08M shares valued at 1.13 million were bought and sold.

NN Inc. [NASDAQ:NNBR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For NN Inc. [NNBR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NNBR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.11, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NN Inc. [NNBR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NN Inc. [NNBR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NN Inc. [NNBR] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.72. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.00%. These metrics suggest that this NN Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NN Inc. [NNBR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 236.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. NN Inc. [NNBR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.90.

NN Inc. [NNBR] has 42.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 130.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 11.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 19.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NN Inc. [NNBR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NN Inc. [NNBR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.