Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] shares went lower by -0.02% from its previous closing of 40.50, now trading at the price of $40.49, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is NUE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NUE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 299.25M float and a 12.32% run over in the last seven days. NUE share price has been hovering between 58.70 and 27.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Nucor Corporation [NUE], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.49, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nucor Corporation [NUE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.79. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 9.80. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 303.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.52 to 58.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.