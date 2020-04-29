Oceaneering International Inc.[OII] stock saw a move by 8.00% on Tuesday, touching 1.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Oceaneering International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OII shares recorded 98.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock additionally went up by 35.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OII stock is set at -73.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OII shares showcased -66.91% decrease. OII saw 21.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Oceaneering International Inc. [OII], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.59, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.25.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] sitting at -14.20% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.50. Its Return on Equity is -27.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.10%. These metrics suggest that this Oceaneering International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 89.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has 98.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 454.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 21.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 14.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.