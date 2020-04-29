Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] opened at $53.90 and closed at $53.20 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.07% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $53.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] had 1.69 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.93%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 39.71 during that period and ORCL managed to take a rebound to 60.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORCL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.77, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.64. Its Return on Equity is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 16.92. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 168.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 1.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.