The share price of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] inclined by $3.81, presently trading at $4.07. The company’s shares saw 166.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.53 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ORC jumped by 11.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.18 compared to +0.42 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.01%, while additionally dropping -38.61% during the last 12 months. Orchid Island Capital Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.93% increase from the current trading price.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.07, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.50. These measurements indicate that Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.63. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ORC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 871.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 140.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 31.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.84 and P/E Ratio of 9.28. These metrics all suggest that Orchid Island Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] has 65.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 265.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 6.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 7.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.