PACCAR Inc [PCAR] saw a change by 0.51% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $69.16. The company is holding 347.60M shares with keeping 340.12M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -14.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.90%, trading +40.83% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 347.60M shares valued at 2.44 million were bought and sold.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PACCAR Inc [PCAR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PCAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.16, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.59. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 11.35. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 347.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.11 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.