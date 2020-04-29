Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PARR] gained by 19.36% on the last trading session, reaching $8.20 price per share at the time. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. represents 50.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 417.30M with the latest information.

The Par Pacific Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $8.20 with 1.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PARR shares recorded 537.97K.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PARR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.20, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.87.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.22. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PARR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 261.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 146.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has 50.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 417.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.72 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 11.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.