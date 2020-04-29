Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] took an upward turn with a change of 6.81%, trading at the price of $17.10 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.71 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Patterson Companies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.44M shares for that time period. PDCO monthly volatility recorded 6.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.25%. PS value for PDCO stocks is 0.29 with PB recorded at 1.10.

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PDCO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.10, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.65. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson Companies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 42.51 and P/E Ratio of 33.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has 95.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.93 to 25.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] a Reliable Buy?

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.