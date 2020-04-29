PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] gained by 3.10% on the last trading session, reaching $10.64 price per share at the time. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust represents 101.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.08B with the latest information.

The PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded at the price of $10.64 with 2.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PMT shares recorded 2.20M.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.64, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.50. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.63. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 52.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has 101.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.50 to 23.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 7.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.