Performance Food Group Company[PFGC] stock saw a move by 4.21% on Tuesday, touching 2.15 million. Based on the recent volume, Performance Food Group Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PFGC shares recorded 139.69M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock could reach median target price of $40.50.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] stock additionally went up by 19.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PFGC stock is set at -31.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PFGC shares showcased -34.26% decrease. PFGC saw 54.49 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.41 compared to high within the same period of time.

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Performance Food Group Company [PFGC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFGC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.96, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.75. Its Return on Equity is 13.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PFGC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.27 and P/E Ratio of 17.09. These metrics all suggest that Performance Food Group Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has 139.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 54.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 277.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Performance Food Group Company [PFGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.