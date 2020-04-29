Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] opened at $65.15 and closed at $63.49 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.06% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $67.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] had 3.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 40.04 during that period and PSX managed to take a rebound to 119.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Phillips 66 [PSX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.34, with the high estimate being $124.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phillips 66 [PSX] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at 2.40% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.45. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 9.93. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 445.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.04 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 4.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.