The share price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] inclined by $20.53, presently trading at $21.31. The company’s shares saw 35.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.75 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PPC jumped by 18.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.99 compared to +3.35 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.26%, while additionally dropping -20.75% during the last 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.26% increase from the current trading price.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PPC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.31, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] sitting at 6.10% and its Gross Margin at 9.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.76. Its Return on Equity is 19.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 99.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.35 and P/E Ratio of 11.67. These metrics all suggest that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has 236.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.75 to 33.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 4.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.