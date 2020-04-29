Polaris Inc. [NYSE: PII] shares went higher by 3.69% from its previous closing of 67.51, now trading at the price of $70.00, also adding 2.49 points. Is PII stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PII shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 57.68M float and a 18.40% run over in the last seven days. PII share price has been hovering between 104.37 and 37.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Polaris Inc. [NYSE:PII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Polaris Inc. [PII], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.00, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $51.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Polaris Inc. [PII] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Polaris Inc. [PII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Polaris Inc. [PII] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.83. Its Return on Equity is 32.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Polaris Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Polaris Inc. [PII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Polaris Inc. [PII] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 16.17. These metrics all suggest that Polaris Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Polaris Inc. [PII] has 59.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.35 to 104.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 6.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Polaris Inc. [PII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Polaris Inc. [PII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.