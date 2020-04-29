Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $37.12 after PWR shares went up by 6.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Quanta Services Inc. [PWR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PWR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.12, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $37.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PWR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.41 and P/E Ratio of 13.60. These metrics all suggest that Quanta Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has 136.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quanta Services Inc. [PWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.