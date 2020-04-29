Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] opened at $48.96 and closed at $46.94 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $44.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] had 2.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 760.10K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 31.34 during that period and RPD managed to take a rebound to 66.01 in the last 52 weeks.

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.04, with the high estimate being $73.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.77.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] sitting at -14.10% and its Gross Margin at 72.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.87. Its Return on Equity is -62.30%, and its Return on Assets is -8.60%. These metrics suggest that this Rapid7 Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 318.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 309.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -74.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 33.62.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] has 50.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.34 to 66.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 4.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] a Reliable Buy?

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.