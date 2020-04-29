Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ: RRGB] shares went higher by 16.85% from its previous closing of 12.70, now trading at the price of $14.84, also adding 2.14 points. Is RRGB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RRGB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 10.98M float and a 28.26% run over in the last seven days. RRGB share price has been hovering between 37.29 and 4.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ:RRGB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RRGB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.84, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] sitting at -1.00% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.98. Its Return on Equity is -2.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 198.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 186.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has 12.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 192.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.04 to 37.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 267.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 9.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] a Reliable Buy?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.