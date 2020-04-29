resTORbio Inc. [TORC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.42 after TORC shares went up by 16.39% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

resTORbio Inc. [NASDAQ:TORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to resTORbio Inc. [TORC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TORC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.43, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for resTORbio Inc. [TORC] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of resTORbio Inc. [TORC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.01. Its Return on Equity is -72.10%, and its Return on Assets is -66.50%. These metrics suggest that this resTORbio Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.62. resTORbio Inc. [TORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

resTORbio Inc. [TORC] has 35.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 11.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is resTORbio Inc. [TORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of resTORbio Inc. [TORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.