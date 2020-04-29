Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] saw a change by 1.88% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $92.54. The company is holding 360.72M shares with keeping 347.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 64.37% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.47%, trading +64.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 360.72M shares valued at 4.79 million were bought and sold.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.54, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.55. Its Return on Equity is 50.30%, and its Return on Assets is 18.00%. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.66 and P/E Ratio of 20.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 360.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.