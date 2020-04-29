Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.60 after SENS shares went down by -4.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SENS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.40 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -195.45. Its Return on Equity is -609.60%, and its Return on Assets is -87.60%. These metrics suggest that this Senseonics Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 211.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 2.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 11.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.