Service Corporation International [SCI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $37.63 after SCI shares went up by 1.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Service Corporation International [NYSE:SCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Service Corporation International [SCI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SCI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.63, with the high estimate being $47.50, the low estimate being $46.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Service Corporation International [SCI] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Corporation International [SCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Corporation International [SCI] sitting at 20.10% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40. These measurements indicate that Service Corporation International [SCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00. Its Return on Equity is 21.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Service Corporation International [SCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 200.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 195.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Service Corporation International [SCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 18.88. These metrics all suggest that Service Corporation International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Service Corporation International [SCI] has 180.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.37 to 52.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Corporation International [SCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Corporation International [SCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.