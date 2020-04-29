Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] saw a change by 14.33% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.59. The company is holding 55.29M shares with keeping 54.85M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 90.30% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.44%, trading +90.30% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 55.29M shares valued at 1.06 million were bought and sold.

Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE:SKY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.59, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] sitting at 6.20% and its Gross Margin at 20.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.16. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Skyline Champion Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -366.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.58 and P/E Ratio of 19.13. These metrics all suggest that Skyline Champion Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has 55.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.82 to 37.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 6.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.