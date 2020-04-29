Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] stock went up by 1.42% or 0.07 points up from its previous closing price of 4.93. The stock reached $5.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SONN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

SONN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.3299, at one point touching $4.84. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -93.48%. The 52-week high currently stands at 76.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -86.91% after the recent low of 4.61.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SONN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SONN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.00, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $91.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] sitting at -53.50% and its Gross Margin at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] has 10.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 76.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 10.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] a Reliable Buy?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.