Synchrony Financial[SYF] stock saw a move by 11.23% on Tuesday, touching 5.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Synchrony Financial stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SYF shares recorded 585.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock additionally went up by 23.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SYF stock is set at -45.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SYF shares showcased -46.90% decrease. SYF saw 38.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Synchrony Financial [SYF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SYF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.84, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 61.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 21.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.69. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 585.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.