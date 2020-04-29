T2 Biosystems Inc.[TTOO] stock saw a move by 0.47% on Tuesday, touching 1.63 million. Based on the recent volume, T2 Biosystems Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTOO shares recorded 97.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] stock could reach median target price of $2.75.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] stock additionally went up by 9.60% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTOO stock is set at -78.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTOO shares showcased -76.41% decrease. TTOO saw 3.21 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTOO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.57, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 366.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has 97.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 3.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 8.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.