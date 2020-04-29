TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] took an upward turn with a change of 2.28%, trading at the price of $0.32 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.12 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TETRA Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.56M shares for that time period. TTI monthly volatility recorded 16.53%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.27%. PS value for TTI stocks is 0.03 with PB recorded at 1.14.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTI an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] sitting at -7.10% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.09. Its Return on Equity is -116.40%, and its Return on Assets is -10.60%. These metrics suggest that this TETRA Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,655.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,609.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has 101.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 2.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 19.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.