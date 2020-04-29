The share price of The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] inclined by $51.40, presently trading at $54.70. The company’s shares saw 65.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 33.00 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BX jumped by 12.97% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 54.41 compared to +8.03 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.52%, while additionally gaining 26.88% during the last 12 months. The Blackstone Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.43% increase from the current trading price.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.76, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 46.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Blackstone Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 169.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 165.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.09B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 4.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.