TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] saw a change by 16.82% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.15. The company is holding 268.11M shares with keeping 236.01M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.37% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -58.02%, trading +31.89% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 268.11M shares valued at 3.45 million were bought and sold.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -78.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.77. Its Return on Assets is -74.60%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,231.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,214.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 71.32.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has 268.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 265.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 4.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 5.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.