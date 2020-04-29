Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] stock went up by 2.93% or 0.01 points up from its previous closing price of 0.25. The stock reached $0.26 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TTNP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.09% in the period of the last 7 days.

TTNP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.263, at one point touching $0.241. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -86.73%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -85.73% after the recent low of 0.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTNP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 64.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -197.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -202.93. Its Return on Assets is -199.30%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 309.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 290.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.21. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.77.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has 93.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 1.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 7.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.