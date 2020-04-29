TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $10.93 after TTMI shares went down by -3.62% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

TTM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.93, with the high estimate being $17.75, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 14.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.59. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics suggest that this TTM Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.05 and P/E Ratio of 30.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] has 103.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.06 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 5.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TTM Technologies Inc. [TTMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.