U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] opened at $37.24 and closed at $36.65 a share within trading session on 04/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] had 1.6 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.58%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 28.59 during that period and USB managed to take a rebound to 61.11 in the last 52 weeks.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to U.S. Bancorp [USB] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give USB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.21, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $31.90 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Bancorp [USB] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at 67.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.30. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.93. Its Return on Equity is 14.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.52 and P/E Ratio of 9.89. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] has 1.52B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.59 to 61.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 4.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.