Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] gained by 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. Viveve Medical Inc. represents 9.91M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.03M with the latest information.

The Viveve Medical Inc. traded at the price of $0.61 with 1.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VIVE shares recorded 1.81M.

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIVE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.61, with the high estimate being $400.00, the low estimate being $400.00 and the median estimate amounting to $400.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 15.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -151.67. Its Return on Assets is -154.00%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.60. Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.54.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has 9.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 65.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 8.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.