Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] shares went higher by 3.47% from its previous closing of 54.43, now trading at the price of $56.32, also adding 1.89 points. Is WAB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WAB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 179.07M float and a 12.50% run over in the last seven days. WAB share price has been hovering between 81.75 and 35.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Wabtec Corporation [WAB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WAB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.32, with the high estimate being $92.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.08. Its Return on Equity is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Wabtec Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.58 and P/E Ratio of 33.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has 186.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.07 to 81.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 3.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabtec Corporation [WAB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wabtec Corporation [WAB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.