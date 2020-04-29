Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] shares went lower by -3.73% from its previous closing of 128.00, now trading at the price of $123.23, also subtracting -4.77 points. Is WMT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WMT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.80B float and a -0.94% run over in the last seven days. WMT share price has been hovering between 133.38 and 98.85 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Walmart Inc. [WMT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $123.26, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $98.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walmart Inc. [WMT] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walmart Inc. [WMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walmart Inc. [WMT] sitting at 3.90% and its Gross Margin at 24.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.38. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Walmart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.00 and P/E Ratio of 23.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] has 2.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 371.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.85 to 133.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walmart Inc. [WMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. [WMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.