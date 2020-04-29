Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] shares went higher by 5.92% from its previous closing of 0.84, now trading at the price of $0.89, also adding 0.05 points. Is WPG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WPG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 184.83M float and a 19.97% run over in the last seven days. WPG share price has been hovering between 5.02 and 0.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPG an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.89, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.11. Its Return on Equity is -1.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 384.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 515.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 188.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 158.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 5.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 14.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.