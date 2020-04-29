WESCO International Inc. [WCC] took an upward turn with a change of 9.16%, trading at the price of $27.29 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WESCO International Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.12M shares for that time period. WCC monthly volatility recorded 8.24%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.65%. PS value for WCC stocks is 0.13 with PB recorded at 0.50.

WESCO International Inc. [NYSE:WCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For WESCO International Inc. [WCC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WCC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.29, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WESCO International Inc. [WCC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WESCO International Inc. [WCC] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 18.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.38. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WCC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.51 and P/E Ratio of 5.29. These metrics all suggest that WESCO International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has 41.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.52 to 61.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 6.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WESCO International Inc. [WCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WESCO International Inc. [WCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.