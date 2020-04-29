The share price of CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] inclined by $74.97, presently trading at $74.10. The company’s shares saw 97.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 37.59 recorded on 04/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KMX jumped by 16.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 79.48 compared to +10.52 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 25.74%, while additionally dropping -4.16% during the last 12 months. CarMax Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $79.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.17% increase from the current trading price.

CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CarMax Inc. [KMX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give KMX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $74.10, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CarMax Inc. [KMX] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CarMax Inc. [KMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CarMax Inc. [KMX] sitting at 5.70% and its Gross Margin at 13.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.88. Its Return on Equity is 24.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 422.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 410.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] has 163.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.59 to 103.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CarMax Inc. [KMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CarMax Inc. [KMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.