Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] saw a change by 2.75% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $60.16. The company is holding 145.11M shares with keeping 144.84M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 54.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.54% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.54%, trading +54.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 145.11M shares valued at 1.36 million were bought and sold.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give LW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.16, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10. These measurements indicate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.87. Its Return on Equity is 342.30%, and its Return on Assets is 14.50%. These metrics all suggest that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has 145.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.06 to 96.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.