10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] saw a change by 7.20% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $81.75. The company is holding 99.24M shares with keeping 4.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 81.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.56% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.65%, trading +67.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 99.24M shares valued at 1.1 million were bought and sold.

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] sitting at -12.40% and its Gross Margin at 75.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.79.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -312.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 211.93.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has 99.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.11 to 108.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.