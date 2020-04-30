Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] shares went higher by 1.34% from its previous closing of 92.28, now trading at the price of $93.52, also adding 1.24 points. Is ABT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.75B float and a -3.35% run over in the last seven days. ABT share price has been hovering between 100.00 and 61.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Abbott Laboratories [ABT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ABT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $93.59, with the high estimate being $113.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.45. Its Return on Equity is 10.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 46.84. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.79B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 165.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 100.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 2.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.