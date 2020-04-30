Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] took an upward turn with a change of 7.40%, trading at the price of $13.06 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.58M shares for that time period. ADVM monthly volatility recorded 10.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.59%. PS value for ADVM stocks is 3485.28 with PB recorded at 4.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADVM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.06, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -31.87. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -30.00%. These metrics suggest that this Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,413.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has 80.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.96 to 16.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.27, which indicates that it is 8.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.