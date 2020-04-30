Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] stock went up by 0.46% or 0.16 points up from its previous closing price of 34.93. The stock reached $35.09 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARES share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.12% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARES had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $36.97, at one point touching $35.03. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -16.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 41.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 43.52% after the recent low of 20.20.

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ares Management Corporation [ARES] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Management Corporation [ARES] sitting at 17.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.66. Its Return on Equity is 30.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,115.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,803.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 247.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 24.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.12 and P/E Ratio of 32.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has 235.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.20 to 41.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Management Corporation [ARES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Management Corporation [ARES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.